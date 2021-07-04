Fire crews tackle blaze at four properties in Fortrose

Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze which has affected four properties in the Highland town.

Crews were alerted to reports of a shed on fire on Deans Road just before 6pm on Sunday evening.

A fire and rescue spokeswoman said: “Operations control mobilised three appliances to the scene and on arrival firefighters had found the fire had spread to two neighbouring dwellings that were well alight.

“Additional resources were mobilised including two further appliances and a height vehicle and crews extinguished a fire that affected four semi-detached properties.”

A man was treated by paramedics but his condition is unknown.

Crews remained on the scene until around midnight before returning at 6am on Monday where no hotspots were detected.