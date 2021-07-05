Motorcyclist involved in crash at Fort William roundabout

A motorcyclist has been involved in a crash with another vehicle near a roundabout in Fort William.

Police and ambulance were called to the incident at Old Fort at around 5pm.

The roundabout was closed while the emergency services attended the scene, but it reopened around 90 minutes after the collision.

CLEAR ❗ ⌚ 18:30#A82 RTC Roundabout at Belford Road in Fort William reopened following an RTC All lanes running ✅ Traffic moving well#PlanAltRoute @NWTrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 5, 2021

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers are currently in attendance at a crash involving a motorcyclist and another vehicle at Old Fort, Fort William which happened around 5pm.

“The road will re-open shortly.”