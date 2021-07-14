Highland Council launch guidance for motorhome and campervan visitors ahead of busy summer

New motorhome and campervan guidance has been produced to inform visitors making trips to the Scottish Highlands on how to enjoy their surroundings in a responsible way.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been an increase in popularity of staycations and motorhome ownership and so the council is adapting guidance for those travelling on Highland roads this summer.

The Visitor Management Plan has also created a landowner guide to create temporary motorhome stopovers. The guide will give an introduction to what can be provided with minimum legislative constraints.

The Highland Council plans to take a proactive approach to the potential busy 2021 summer season. They are doing this by supporting businesses, community groups and landowners who wish to allow visitors to use their land and allowing temporary use of overnight stops for motorhomes without the need for formal planning permission.

The council has also been working with communities and a number of commercial campsites to ensure waste disposal options are available around the Highlands for those visiting in motorhomes.

‘Adds to the beauty, escapism and experience of enjoying the Highland landscape’

Chair of the council’s tourism committee, Gordon Adam said: “The demand for traveling via motorhome has been intensified during the Covid-19 pandemic and as a result the Highlands are experiencing a significant increase of motorhomes and campervan visitors.

“Many of the users may be driving larger vehicles for the very first time, the guidance is a useful reminder of the rules and regulations and identifies how single track roads, passing places and parking in rural areas differ from urban areas. You can help support the local economic recovery; by using local businesses wherever possible, buy groceries in local shops, have a coffee and cake in a cafe or enjoy an evening meal in a local restaurant.”

The Highland Council launches welcoming motorhome and campervan guidance for visitors. Read more info here and link to the guidance – https://t.co/H6Z1FSYHDk#MotorhomesInHighland #RespectProtectEnjoy pic.twitter.com/ox1nH2v6bh — The Highland Council (@HighlandCouncil) July 14, 2021

Chair of the council’s communities and place committee, Alan Henderson added: “As part of the council’s Visitor Management Plan ambitions, the authority has created a useful guide to help motorhome and campervan users enjoy travelling the Highlands responsibly, whilst limiting the impact on communities and residents.

“It can add to the beauty, escapism and experience of enjoying the Highland landscape, however we encourage visitors to familiarise themselves with the guide and plan enough time for journeys and be courteous of other road users.

“There are campsites available in some of our most scenic spots and we encourage you to support them. In peak season the Highland region is very popular, plan ahead and book campsites in advance where possible.”

Landowners urged to throw gates open

Landowners were urged back in June to throw open their gates and allow motorhomes and campervans to pitch up to provide more stopping places.

Highland Council warned the demand for traveling with motorhomes “is intensifying and creating significant pressures for safe overnight parking in rural communities”.

Landowners are being invited to set up their own stopping sites and charge a fee for the privilege.

Councillor Alan Henderson represents Caol and Mallaig, which has been badly affected by motorhomes and dirty campers – with Scottish artist Hope Blamire recently accusing them of direspecting the landscape around them “without a care in the world”.

Mr Henderson said: “We encourage any community groups or landowners that may have suitable land to submit a short inquiry form to the council’s planning team.

“This approach is necessary in Highland to allow us to adapt to the increased popularity of this type of travel and to mitigate the problems experienced in many communities from overnight parking in unsuitable places and congestion caused in beauty spots.”