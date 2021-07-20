Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 21st 2021
News / Highlands

Man charged after two-vehicle crash on A82 near Torlundy

By Ellie Milne
July 20, 2021, 5:40 pm Updated: July 20, 2021, 6:32 pm
Police attended a crash involving a tipper lorry and a car on the A82 at Torlundy near Fort William.

A man has been charged with road traffic offences in connection with the incident.

Emergency services were called at around 4pm on Tuesday afternoon, July 20.

No one was injured in the crash.

The road was closed in both directions due to the collision with traffic queuing in the area, but has now reopened.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a crash between a car and a tipper lorry on the A82 at Torlundy around 4pm on Tuesday, 20 July.

“There were no reports of injuries and one man has been charged in connection with road traffic offences. The road has reopened.”

