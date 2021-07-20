Man charged after two-vehicle crash on A82 near Torlundy

Police attended a crash involving a tipper lorry and a car on the A82 at Torlundy near Fort William.

A man has been charged with road traffic offences in connection with the incident.

Emergency services were called at around 4pm on Tuesday afternoon, July 20.

No one was injured in the crash.

The road was closed in both directions due to the collision with traffic queuing in the area, but has now reopened.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a crash between a car and a tipper lorry on the A82 at Torlundy around 4pm on Tuesday, 20 July.

“There were no reports of injuries and one man has been charged in connection with road traffic offences. The road has reopened.”