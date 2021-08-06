Lifeboats respond to mayday call from yacht that hit rocks near Skye

Highland lifeboats have responded to a mayday call from a yacht that ran aground near Skye.

The vessel called for help amid concerns from those onboard they had begun taking on water after hitting rocks.

Lifeboats from Kyle and Portree were sent to the scene north of the Isle of Scalpay at about 5.30pm on Friday.

The impact with the rocks also caused the tender lifeboat from the yacht to break free.

A crew member from Kyle lifeboat boarded the vessel about 15 minutes after the mayday was issued while pumps were readied.

A Kyle lifeboat spokesman said: “After a thorough check it was then established that the yacht was not taking on water, and it was decided to try and tow the yacht free on the incoming tide.

“Approximately 15 minutes later the Kyle lifeboat crew had established a tow and managed to pull the yacht free, just as Portree lifeboat arrived on scene.

“Once the yacht was free of the rocks and a full check was done to ensure there was no water ingress or damage, the two persons on board were happy to make their own way towards Portree harbour whilst being shadowed by Portree lifeboat.

“The Kyle lifeboat crew then went and retrieved the yachts tender which had floated free after the securing line was severed by the yachts propeller when it hit the rocks.”