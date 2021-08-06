Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifeboats respond to mayday call from yacht that hit rocks near Skye

By David Mackay
August 6, 2021, 9:03 pm Updated: August 6, 2021, 9:10 pm
The yacht ran aground on rocks near Skye. Photo: Kyle RNLI
Highland lifeboats have responded to a mayday call from a yacht that ran aground near Skye.

The vessel called for help amid concerns from those onboard they had begun taking on water after hitting rocks.

Lifeboats from Kyle and Portree were sent to the scene north of the Isle of Scalpay at about 5.30pm on Friday.

The impact with the rocks also caused the tender lifeboat from the yacht to break free.

A crew member from Kyle lifeboat boarded the vessel about 15 minutes after the mayday was issued while pumps were readied.

Lifeboat crews also recovered the tender that had broken free from the yacht in the impact. Photo: Kyle lifeboat.

A Kyle lifeboat spokesman said: “After a thorough check it was then established that the yacht was not taking on water, and it was decided to try and tow the yacht free on the incoming tide.

“Approximately 15 minutes later the Kyle lifeboat crew had established a tow and managed to pull the yacht free, just as Portree lifeboat arrived on scene.

“Once the yacht was free of the rocks and a full check was done to ensure there was no water ingress or damage, the two persons on board were happy to make their own way towards Portree harbour whilst being shadowed by Portree lifeboat.

“The Kyle lifeboat crew then went and retrieved the yachts tender which had floated free after the securing line was severed by the yachts propeller when it hit the rocks.”

