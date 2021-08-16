Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 17th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Second dolphin from 50-strong pod found dead in Cromarty Firth

By David Mackay
August 16, 2021, 1:50 pm Updated: August 16, 2021, 2:16 pm
The large pod of dolphins was swimming close together next to an oil rig.
A second dolphin believed to be from a pod that ventured into the Cromarty Firth has been found dead on the coast.

The mammal is understood to be from the group that had been circling the water since Thursday while straying worryingly close to the edge of the bay.

It is believed almost all of the pod have made it safely back to open water.

However, one was reported washed up at Nigg at the weekend and now another has been reported at Cromarty Links.

What happened to the dolphins?

The 50-strong pod of bottlenose dolphins were first spotted in the Cromarty Firth on Thursday.

Concerns were growing that all were in danger as they came worryingly close to the coast while struggling to find their way back to open water.

Tests are no underway on a second dolphin, which stranded at Cromarty Links, to establish whether anything caused it to come ashore.

Charlie Phillips, field officer with charity Whale and Dolphin Conservation, said: “The main group seems to have gone back to water and we want them to keep going.

“A second one didn’t survive. It was found dead on the shore and some people are waiting with it.

“We are waiting on the Scottish Marine Animal Strandings Scheme to come out and do a post-mortem.”

