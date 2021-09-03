Overnight resurfacing works to take place in Highlands on A86 and A889

Essential road surfacing improvements are due to take place in five Highland locations along the A86 and A889 from Sunday.

It means about one-and-a-half-miles of road will be resurfaced near Laggan, Newtonmore and Dalwhinnie.

Traffic Scotland say the works will help address defects and provide better ride comfort and safer journeys for motorists.

Scheduled to begin on Sunday, the improvements will take approximately three weeks to complete and will take place between 8pm and 6am Sunday – Thursday.

It means there will be an overnight road closure in place.

Access for emergency services will be maintained at all times.

The end date has been planned for Tuesday September 28 – subject to weather conditions.

A full breakdown of the works is as follows:

A89 Cluny Farm

Sunday September 5 until Monday September 6 – two nights.

A signed diversion will be in place via the A9 and A889.

A86 West of Strathmashie Bridge

Tuesday September 7 until Thursday September 9 – three nights.

Amnesties will be in place at 9pm, 10pm, 11pm, 12am, 2am and 4am to allow vehicles to be escorted through the site safely using a 10mph convoy system.

A889 Alt an t-Slugain

Sunday September 12 until Tuesday September 14 – three nights

A signed diversion route will be in place via the A9 and A889.

A889 north of Dalwhinnie Rail Bridge

Wednesday September 15 until Thursday September 16 – two nights

A signed diversion route will be in place via the A9 and A889.

A889 Cathar Mor

Sunday September 19 until Monday September 27 – seven nights excluding Friday and Saturday.

A signed diversion route will be in place via the A9 and A889.

Traffic Scotland say traffic management will be removed outwith working hours at each site however a temporary 30mph speed limit will remain in place, as road users will be travelling on a temporary surface.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative, said: “The works proposed across five locations on the A86 and A889 will help address defects and greatly improve the road surface for motorists.

“The overnight closures are essential to the safety of road workers due to the narrow widths of the road at these locations.

“We’ve taken steps to limit the overall impact of these works to road users by carrying out the work overnight and by avoiding Friday and Saturday nights.

“Our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as they can, and we thank the local community and road users for their patience in advance while we complete these projects.

“We encourage motorists to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”