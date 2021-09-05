Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 5th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Major overnight search in Ballachullish for missing West Lothian man

By Ross Hempseed and David Mackay
September 5, 2021, 11:14 am Updated: September 5, 2021, 12:50 pm
Police are growing concerned about the welfare of Patryck Lipinski.
Police are growing concerned about the welfare of Patryck Lipinski.

Overnight searches have been run in the Highlands for a man reported missing from West Lothian.

Coastguard crews, mountain rescue teams, police officers and fire personnel have been out in the Ballachullish area searching for Patryck Lipinski.

The 21-year-old is believed to have travelled to the village from his home in Bathgate overnight between Saturday and Sunday.

His vehicle, a red Hyundai i20, was found abandoned in Ballachullish in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A major search involving the Oban lifeboat, a search and rescue helicopter from Inverness and the Glencoe mountain rescue team was launched at about 3.45am.

Searches are ongoing in the Ballachullish area for Patryck Lipinski who has been reported missing.The 21-year-old is…

Posted by Highland & Islands Police Division on Sunday, 5 September 2021

Coastguard crews have now been stood down following a search of the area pending further instructions from police.

Emergency services are growing increasingly concerned for Mr Lipinski’s welfare.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and Adidas trainers. He is 6ft 3in tall with short fair hair.

Inspector Judy Hill said: “We are concerned for Patryck’s welfare and we are working with partners from HM Coastguard, mountain rescue teams and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to carry out searches in the Ballachullish area.

“If you have information which could help, if you believe you may have seen him or if you could have dashcam or private CCTV footage which could show him or his car, please call 101, quoting incident 0799 of September 5.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]