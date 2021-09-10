NHS Highland calls on public support to protect vital services as trust faces ‘unprecidented’ pressure

Health chiefs at NHS Highland are appealing for public support and understanding as the board faces continued pressure from the pandemic.

With the aim of protecting and preserving its most vital services, it is hoped that the public will bear the pandemics pressure in mind even as waiting times for treatment and surgery grow.

Dr Boyd Peters, NHS Highland medical director, said: “The pressure on services is unprecedented, which is exacerbated by an increased prevalence of Covid-19.

“The current levels of infection in our communities are impacting on our staff availability either due to test and protect isolation requirements or due to illness. Our capacity to deliver the full range of services is becoming more challenging each day.”

Rise in daily positive cases

Today, the latest Covid figures revealed that positive cases across NHS Highland are continuing to rise, with 386 new cases being recorded yesterday, representing a jump of 102 from the day previous.

As a result, the health board has prioritised the health needs of its patients.

Starting with those needing critical care, emergency admissions and cancer care, it means others may have to wait longer than expected to be treated.

Dr Peters added: “We understand that this may cause anxiety and upset among patients who have been waiting for operations, and we never make any decision to postpone surgery lightly. We apologise to all patients who we have had to reschedule for their operation.

“We hope the public understand the position we find ourselves in. Our colleagues are working so hard to ensure the people who have the greatest level of need receive the care and support they require. We have explored options for mutual aid to relieve some of the pressure on the system; however, these pressures are being felt across the wider NHS Scotland services.”

Bosses at NHS Highland also thanked their hard-working staff who have served on the front line during the pandemic.

What will the Scottish Government do to help the NHS reduce waiting times?

The Scottish Government has just set out an NHS Recovery Plan which promises a 10% increase in appointments for hospital outpatients, compared to pre-pandemic levels, over the next five years.