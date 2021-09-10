Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

NHS Highland calls on public support to protect vital services as trust faces ‘unprecidented’ pressure

By Daniel Boal
September 10, 2021, 4:12 pm Updated: September 10, 2021, 4:16 pm
Raigmore Hospital.
Health chiefs at NHS Highland are appealing for public support and understanding as the board faces continued pressure from the pandemic.

With the aim of protecting and preserving its most vital services, it is hoped that the public will bear the pandemics pressure in mind even as waiting times for treatment and surgery grow.

Dr Boyd Peters, NHS Highland medical director, said: “The pressure on services is unprecedented, which is exacerbated by an increased prevalence of Covid-19.

“The current levels of infection in our communities are impacting on our staff availability either due to test and protect isolation requirements or due to illness. Our capacity to deliver the full range of services is becoming more challenging each day.”

Rise in daily positive cases

Today, the latest Covid figures revealed that positive cases across NHS Highland are continuing to rise, with 386 new cases being recorded yesterday, representing a jump of 102 from the day previous.

As a result, the health board has prioritised the health needs of its patients.

Starting with those needing critical care, emergency admissions and cancer care, it means others may have to wait longer than expected to be treated.

Dr Peters added: “We understand that this may cause anxiety and upset among patients who have been waiting for operations, and we never make any decision to postpone surgery lightly. We apologise to all patients who we have had to reschedule for their operation.

“We hope the public understand the position we find ourselves in. Our colleagues are working so hard to ensure the people who have the greatest level of need receive the care and support they require. We have explored options for mutual aid to relieve some of the pressure on the system; however, these pressures are being felt across the wider NHS Scotland services.”

Bosses at NHS Highland also thanked their hard-working staff who have served on the front line during the pandemic.

What will the Scottish Government do to help the NHS reduce waiting times?

The Scottish Government has just set out an NHS Recovery Plan which promises a 10% increase in appointments for hospital outpatients, compared to pre-pandemic levels, over the next five years.

 

