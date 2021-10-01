Raigmore Hospital ward suspends visiting due to ‘very small number’ of Covid cases

A “very small number” of Covid cases have been detected at a Highlands hospital leading to a suspension on visiting.

Ward 4C at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness is also closed to new admissions due to the positive cases.

NHS Highland has ensured that normal care will continue with patients being clinically assessed and monitored. They also said that appropriate infection prevention and control measures have been put in place.

Those who are close contacts have now been identified and given the relevant advice and support.

In a statement, NHS Highland wrote: “We would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone they should continue to adhere to physical distancing guidelines, wear a face-covering when in enclosed spaces, clean your hands and surfaces regularly and immediately self-isolate and book a test if you develop symptoms.”

Cases have been rising in the north with the health board recording 106 new positive cases in the past 24 hours – an increase of two on the figure from the day before.

An update on the situation at Raigmore Hospital will be shared on Monday, October 4, after 4pm.