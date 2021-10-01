Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, October 1st 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Raigmore Hospital ward suspends visiting due to ‘very small number’ of Covid cases

By Ellie Milne
October 1, 2021, 9:20 pm
Ward 4C at Raigmore Hospital has suspended visiting and admissions

A “very small number” of Covid cases have been detected at a Highlands hospital leading to a suspension on visiting.

Ward 4C at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness is also closed to new admissions due to the positive cases.

NHS Highland has ensured that normal care will continue with patients being clinically assessed and monitored. They also said that appropriate infection prevention and control measures have been put in place.

Those who are close contacts have now been identified and given the relevant advice and support.

In a statement, NHS Highland wrote: “We would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone they should continue to adhere to physical distancing guidelines, wear a face-covering when in enclosed spaces, clean your hands and surfaces regularly and immediately self-isolate and book a test if you develop symptoms.”

Cases have been rising in the north with the health board recording 106 new positive cases in the past 24 hours – an increase of two on the figure from the day before.

An update on the situation at Raigmore Hospital will be shared on Monday, October 4, after 4pm.

