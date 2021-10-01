Four Covid deaths confirmed in the north and north-east

A further four coronavirus deaths have been confirmed in the north and north-east in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest government data, two more deaths have been recorded by both NHS Grampian and NHS Highland.

Across Scotland, there has been 34 deaths, which is a decrease of one on yesterday’s figure.

The total number of new positive cases is 2,693, bringing the total number in the country since the start of the pandemic to 568,916.

The number of people in hospital with coronavirus has dropped by 15 to 983 since yesterday, with 65 in intensive care.

Regional breakdown

NHS Grampian has recorded 294 positive cases in the past 24 hours, which is an increase of 15 on yesterday’s number.

Aberdeenshire currently has the highest case rate out of the local authority areas in the north and north-east, with 467.4 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days up to September 26.

In the past 24 hours, Aberdeenshire has reported 123 cases while Aberdeen City has 125 and Moray has 46.

In the north, the health board has recorded 106 new positive cases with 57 in the Highland region and 49 in Argyll and Bute.

Meanwhile, there are five new cases in the Western Isles and four in Shetland.

Orkney has reported no new cases since yesterday and is also the only local authority area in the UK with an unchanged case rate over the past two weeks.

Vaccine roll-out

The latest data shows that 86.2% of over 18s in Scotland are now fully vaccinated.

A further 2,562 people have received their second dose, bringing the total number to 3,840,251.

A total of 4,511 people received their first dose in the past 24 hours, which brings that total to 4,194,212.

Scotland’s coronavirus passport scheme comes into effect from Friday, but many people have reported issues with accessing the app.

Proof of double vaccination will now be required before entry to nightclubs and adult entertainment venues.

It was also be needed for unseated indoor live events with more than 500 people, unseated outdoor events with more than 4,000 people and any event with more than 10,000 people in attendance.