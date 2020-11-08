Covid-19 case confirmed at Inverness secondary school

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

An Inverness secondary school pupil has tested positive for Covid-19.

Parents of pupils at Millburn Academy have been sent a letter informing them of the confirmed case.

The letter, signed by Dr Ken Oates, consultant in public health medicine, says: “We know that you may find this concerning but we are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with the head teacher. This letter is to inform you of the current situation and provide advice on how to support your child.”

The pupil was last at school on November 5 and contract tracing is now under way.

“Pupils who have been identified as close contacts during the school day will be contacted directly and should self-isolate at home for 14 days from Thursday, November 5 until Thursday, November 19. They can return to school on Friday, November 20,” Dr Oates said.

“All other pupils in S1-S6 can continue to attend school as normal if they remain well.”

This is the second time the school has been informed of a case of Covid-19 in recent months with a pupil testing positive in September.

A Highland Council spokeswoman said: “A number of pupils at Millburn Academy have been identified as close contacts of a positive case of Covid-19 and have been asked to self isolate. The school is working closely with NHS Highland’s Health protection Team.”

In Aberdeen, a number of pupils at Cults Academy are self-isolating after a pupil contracted the virus.