Missing John Mackay: Police release new photo as searches enter fourth day

Searches for missing Inverness man John Mackay have continued into the fourth day.

The 51-year-old was reported missing on Sunday and was last seen in the Muirtown Swing Bridge area.

Police in Inverness want to trace runners who were out and about in the city on Sunday morning.

Officers are appealing to any runners who were in the Telford Street and Caledonian Paths area around the Muirtown Basin between 6.30am and 7.30am to contact them if they saw Mr Mackay that day.

A further image of Mr Mackay has been published, along with a pair of similar tracksuit bottoms to what he was wearing when he was last seen.

© Supplied by Highlands and Island

He is described as 6ft and of a slim build and was wearing grey jogging bottoms, a blue body warmer, and blue running shoes when he was last seen.

© Supplied by Highlands and Island

Inspector Jane MacKenzie at Inverness said: “Extensive searches have been carried out over recent days and concerns for John’s welfare are growing.

“I would appeal to any runners who may have been out and about in Inverness on Sunday, particularly in the Telford Street and Caledonian Paths around the Muirtown Basin between 6.30am and 7.30am, to contact us if they saw John that day.”