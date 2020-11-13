Inverness Ironworks venue will rock again eight months after Covid lockdown

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A major music venue in the Highlands is to stage a concert for the first time since the March lockdown.

Bosses at the Ironworks in Inverness were told it could now resume business as it is in a tier one area.

It follows initial confusion on how music venues can now operate under the recent guidance.

Ironworks director Caroline Campbell said the venue was given the go-ahead to re-open for small seated events – and announced Highland-based folk rock band Torridon are going to be the first band to return to the Ironworks stage since lockdown next weekend.

She said: “Ironworks is delighted to open the doors again for its first small seated event since lockdown.

“We have introduced a number of measures to keep staff, artists and customers safe including creating zones, a one way system will be in place and all drink and band merchandise orders will be done via an app and delivered to your zone.

Kenny Smith, of Torridon, said: “We are delighted to be supporting our biggest local music venue in their fight for survival in the current climate, and we look forward to welcoming a moderate crowd to safely enjoy a night of music together.

“Whether we can remember how to play or not is a different story, but we know the venue has gone to great lengths to ensure compliance with social distancing and event safety in line with the tier one regulations.

“Even our dressing rooms have space allocated to ensure we all comply.

“This is sure to be a night never forgotten, making history in Scotland as one of the first indoor live music events since 23 March, and we hope our supporters will join to support the Ironworks venue as Caroline and the team commence their road to recovery on Saturday, November 21.”

The level across the Highlands allows the Ironworks to have small, indoor, seated events up to 100 capacity, with two metre distancing.

Ms Campbell added: “We take the health and safety of our guests and our staff very seriously. We are following government safety guidelines as well as advice from Scottish Government.

“Rest assured that we will only host events once we are confident that the appropriate safety measures have been met.

“All tickets must be purchased online to reduce the time spent at the box office. Once you purchase your ticket, you will get allocated with your zone number. We will operate one way systems around the venue.

“Masks are mandatory on entry and exit and while walking to your table or the toilet. You may take the mask off when seated in your zone.

“We ask all guests to remain in their seats during performances. Gigs will be laid out with fixed seating, and chairs must not be moved. Do not mingle with other tables, please keep to your zone.

“We may request to take your temperature on entry to the event. Customers showing symptoms will not be admitted inside the building. If you do show symptoms and have already booked a ticket, please stay at home.”