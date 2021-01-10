Highland hospitality owner boards up properties during Covid lockdown after vandalism

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A major hospitality chain in the Highlands has boarded up its properties after one was vandalised.

Scott Murray, managing director of Cru Holdings, said they wanted to ensure the safety of their properties after a window at Inverness Travel was vandalised, costing the company £1,000 to replace.

He told the Press and Journal: “After this incident we decided to protect and secure ours properties. There is nothing sinister behind these actions and we will reopen when we are allowed.

“We had an incident recently where somebody decided to break one of our windows, costing us over £1000 to replace.

“There are reports in the south of more break-ins and properties being ransacked during this recent lockdown, and we want to avoid that happening to our buildings.

“Due to this, and with an extended lockdown looking more and more likey, we decided to plan for the worst but hope for the best, and secure our premises as much as we can.

“We are very much raring to get open again as soon as we are given the go ahead, and we are using this time to work on exciting new drinks and delicious new menu additions.”

Cru Holdings operate Bar One, the Keg Bar, Scotch and Rye, Angel’s Share, Prime Steak and Seafood, and Inverness Travel, all in the Highland capital.