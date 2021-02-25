Baby badger being looked after by Inverness rescue centre

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Scottish SPCA is currently caring for its youngest ever badger, a two-week-old cub who was found in woodland near Inverness on Valentine’s day.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted to the tiny cub by a member of the public, and it is suspected she was sadly dragged away from her sett by another animal.

The badger, who has been named Lavender, will be reared for the next ten weeks before returning to the wild.

Lavender will be weaned at 12 weeks and released in the autumn with other badger cubs in the Society’s care.

Scottish SPCA’s National Wildlife Rescue Centre’s wildlife care assistant, April Sorley, said: “We believe Lavender is the youngest badger cub to ever be cared for at our National Wildlife Rescue Centre.

“When she arrived she was smaller than my hand and weighed just 250g, although she’s getting bigger every day!

“She is bottle feeding well, and has doubled her weight since she arrived which we’re so pleased about.

“As of today she weighs 575g.

“I’ll be hand-rearing her until she is 12-weeks-old as that is when she would be weaned if she was with her mum in the wild.

“We usually see badgers come into our care around April time, when they are old enough to venture out of their sett and explore their surroundings.

“She was a very unexpected, but perfect Valentine.”

If a member of the public finds a wild animal in need of help then they should contact the Scottish SPCA’s animal helpline on 03000 999 999.