Inverness chosen as special postboxes mark Mother’s Day

Royal Mail is launching specially decorated postboxes to mark Mother’s Day, with Inverness chosen to host Scotland’s decorative box.

The postboxes, three of which are for letters and cards and the fourth for parcels, are decorated in a plum colour and feature testimonies from Royal Mail employees.

The designs incorporate images of the workers’ mothers, an account of their relationship with them, and how lockdown restrictions may be impacting them.

The boxes are also ‘digitally activated’ – meaning customers can scan a QR code contained within the design on their mobile phone and watch a short film featuring the employees talking about their mother.

The postboxes have been decorated in all four UK countries and are located in Inverness, Lisburn, Pontypridd and Liverpool.

The plum box in Inverness is located on Castle Wynd in Inverness near to the city’s Town House.

One of the videos features Emma Cullingford, from West Sussex, speaking about her mother who went missing in 2013.

Emma was supported by Royal Mail charity partner Missing People, which provides support for more than 100,000 people who go missing each year.

Nick Landon, chief commercial officer at Royal Mail, said: “This year more than ever, it is important to let loved ones know that they are in your thoughts.

“Mother’s Day is set to be a little different than usual this year, and as so many prepare to spend the day away from their loved ones, sending a letter, card or parcel through the post is the perfect way to remind your mum – wherever she may be – just how much you love her and how much she really means to you.”