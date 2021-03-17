Thursday, March 18th 2021 Show Links
News / Inverness

Stop and search takes £13,500 worth of drugs off Inverness streets

by Chris MacLennan
March 17, 2021, 5:23 pm
A stop and search in Inverness came up trumps for police as drugs worth £13,500 were found.

The stop took place around 2pm on Tuesday in Merkinch Place in the city.

Police say a large quantity of cannabis, along with £2,000 in cash, was recovered.

As a result, a 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with alleged drug offences.

Sergeant Michael Clark said: “We remain committed to tackling and disrupting the supply of controlled drugs in the Highlands and islands.

“Members of the public have a vital role in reporting information to us and I would urge anyone who has any information to contact 101.”

