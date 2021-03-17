Stop and search takes £13,500 worth of drugs off Inverness streets

A stop and search in Inverness came up trumps for police as drugs worth £13,500 were found.
The stop took place around 2pm on Tuesday in Merkinch Place in the city.
Police say a large quantity of cannabis, along with £2,000 in cash, was recovered.
As a result, a 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with alleged drug offences.
Drugs with an estimated street value of £13,500 has been recovered by officers in #Inverness. Around 2pm on Tuesday…
Posted by Highland & Islands Police Division on Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Sergeant Michael Clark said: “We remain committed to tackling and disrupting the supply of controlled drugs in the Highlands and islands.
“Members of the public have a vital role in reporting information to us and I would urge anyone who has any information to contact 101.”
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe