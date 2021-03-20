Resurfacing works on A96 east of Inverness to begin

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Work to resurface a busy road will begin tomorrow night.

Bear Scotland will carry out the £315,000 works on the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road, between Balloch and Allanfearn, for four nights.

During the work, there will be a 10mph limit and convoy system in place.

It is the first of two projects planned along the route next week, with a £200,000 refurbishment of Fochabers Old Bridge also due to get started.

Contractors will be on the A96 from 7.30pm-6.30am, and are due to be finished by Thursday morning subject to the weather.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east representative, said: “These surfacing improvements will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A96, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“The traffic management programmed is essential for everyone’s safety. However we’ve taken steps to minimise disruption for motorists as much as possible during the improvements, including carrying out the works overnight and removing all traffic management during the daytime to further limit any impact to motorists.”

Meanwhile, work will get started to upgrade the old footbridge across the River Spey in Fochabers on Thursday.

The £200,000 project includes installing a new pedestrian barrier and segregated foot and cycle paths and resurfacing the crossing.

During the five-week works, the bridge will be closed to pedestrians and a diversion will be in place.

The A96 will remain fully open to motorists.

Mr Stewart added: “This £200,000 investment from Transport Scotland will help ensure that the A96 Old Fochabers Bridge remains in a safe working condition for years to come.”