Aberdeen edged out by Dundee United at Tannadice

Life after Derek McInnes began with defeat for Aberdeen as Adrian Sporle’s strike gave Dundee United a 1-0 win at Tannadice.

The Dons’ struggles in front of goal continued with this defeat making it one goal and one win in the last 10 matches for the team.

Interim Dons boss Paul Sheerin made three changes to the side for his first game in charge following the dismissal of Derek McInnes last week.

Dylan McGeouch, Niall McGinn and Callum Hendry all dropped to the bench with Dean Campbell, Connor McLennan coming into the starting line-up while 20 year-old Jack Mackenzie, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Forfar Athletic, was given his debut at left back.

The Dons came close to an early opener when Dean Campbell saw his shot deflected onto the post by Dundee United’s Ryan Edwards.

Jonny Hayes also went close with a shot which was deflected just wide while the home side’s best chance came from a Joe Lewis mistake.

The Aberdeen captain kicked the ball straight to Calum Butcher who in turn passed to Lawrence Shankland but the striker’s weak effort was blocked on the line by Ash Taylor.

There was a marked increase in the sense of urgency from both teams after the break and with play going from end to end it was the Dons who blinked first.

Jeando Fuchs kept the ball alive on the touchline and an interchange of passes between Fuchs, Shankland and Marc McNulty ended with Adrian Sporle firing past Lewis.

The Dons believed the ball had gone out of play in the build-up but the goal stood.

Aberdeen had half an hour to get back into the game but they failed to trouble home goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist despite Sheerin making five substitutions in the hope of changing the game.