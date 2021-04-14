Highland minister to wear bridesmaid dress for his vaccine in fundraising effort

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Highland minister will don a bridesmaid dress when he receives his Covid vaccine as part of a fundraising effort for a mental health charity.

Rev James Bissett plans to wear the “bright pink” garment he purchased from online auction site eBay to “brighten up” his jab appointment while raising money for the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH).

The 45-year-old, from North Kessock, near Inverness, took inspiration from others who have dressed up to receive their vaccine.

Explaining how the quirky fundraising idea came about, Rev Bissett explained his wife was the mastermind behind the plan.

He said: “This all started with a throwaway conversation in the car.

“My wife, Rev Susan Cord, commented on folk who were getting dressed up for their vaccination appointment because it was their first time going out in ages.

“So I asked what I should dress up in for mine and she immediately came back with ‘1980’s pink bridesmaid dress’.

“Not wanting to immediately agree I put a poll up on Twitter asking for an opinion. Of course, her suggestion won…”

Rev Bissett, an Ordained Local Minister – which is the Church of Scotland’s part time Ministry – is based in the parishes of Contin and Strathpeffer.

His wife is the minister of Killearnan and Knockbain.

Fellow minister and Radio 2 presenter, Kate Bottley, was among the many thousands of people across the country to dress up for their vaccinations.

Rev Bissett is hoping to raise around £500 for the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH).

However, he admitted he won’t be wearing his clerical collar along with the dress as it “just doesn’t work”.

Rev Bissett added: “The dress came from eBay, and while it’s actually quite a nice frock, it just doesn’t work with a clerical collar.

“As well as brightening up the day, I’m hoping to raise a bit of cash for the Scottish Association for Mental Health.

“This past year has been hard on everyone, especially folk facing mental health problems.

“I’d like to help them support people through their work and services.

“I’m 45 so I should be getting my vaccine appointment soon, but at the moment I’m unable to give you a firm date for this stunt.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sayyestothedress