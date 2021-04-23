Four drivers charged following road traffic offences in north

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two men caught doing more than 100mph on roads in the north have been charged with dangerous driving.

The pair were caught by officers patrolling the Highlands as part of Operation Cedar (Challenge, Educate, Detect and Reduce), a long-running road safety campaign.

Police stopped one 58-year-old man after he was caught allegedly driving at 119mph on the B817 Evanton to Alness road near Alness, and another 25-year-old who was spotted doing allegedly 114mph on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road at Arpafeelie.

A 21-year-old was clocked doing 46mph in a 20mph on Old Edinburgh Road, outside Hilton Primary School in Inverness.

Police also charged a 39-year-old lorry driver for offences on the A82 Inverness to Fort William road, between Corran Ferry and Fort William.

A further two men, aged 26 and 27, were arrested for suspected drug driving offences on the A9 in Helmsdale and in Conon Bridge.

Inspector Donnie Mackinnon, from the road policing unit in Dingwall, said: “These notable detections give considerable cause for concern and highlight there are some who continue to take risks and place themselves and others in danger.

“Our message is clear, this behaviour will not be tolerated and we will continue to carry out enforcement to make our roads safer across the Highland and Islands.

“It is vital that as a driver, you consider the consequences of your actions and the impact they will have on you, your family, other road users and your community.”

Concerns about drink or drug driving should be reported to 101.