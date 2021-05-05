This is when Vue cinema in Inverness will reopen as lockdown restrictions continue to ease

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Vue has announced that its cinema in Inverness will reopen on Monday, May 17 for the first time this year.

The cinema closed in November in compliance with Covid restrictions but will now bring back its “ultimate big screen experience”.

Online booking is encouraged and film fans can expect distanced seating, contactless payments and frequent cleaning when they visit.

The cinema will be screening a varied line-up and guarantees there will be “something showing for all tastes right from opening day”. Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway and A Quiet Place Part II are just two of the films that will be available.

Three year’s worth of new releases will be coming to the big screen over the next 18 months, including Top Gun: Maverick, Minions: The Rise of Gru and Fast & Furious 9. The much-anticipated James Bond film, No Time to Die, is finally expected to be released in September following several delays.

Vue has organised a range of upcoming events at select venues, including the Champions League and Europa League finals in partnership with BT Sport. The upcoming documentary, Sir Alex: Never Give In, about former football manager Alex Ferguson will also appeal to football fans.

Barry Laird, general manager of Vue Inverness, said: “In a year marked by restrictions on our daily lives, the importance of escapism has never been stronger.

“After the best part of a year at home, we know that families in Inverness and entertainment fans are craving safe out-of-home experiences like never before – cinema provides that unique experience of being able to truly immerse yourself in a great story.”

Tickets are available to pre-book now.