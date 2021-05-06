‘Structural damage’ prevents fire investigators from searching burnt-out home of missing Dores pensioner

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A popular former BMW dealer remains missing following a house fire in Dores earlier this week.

Terence Glendinning has not been found following a fire at his home close to the village on Monday.

Investigators confirmed they believe Mr Glendinning was within the building when the blaze broke out at about 10pm.

Four crews battled the flames, but due to the structural damage investigators have now been able to get inside yet.

The 82-year-old, known locally as Terry, lived in the house with his family for many years and owned the hugely popular Calterdon BMW dealership in Inverness.

Calterdon, which was sold in 2014 to Arnold Clark for an undisclosed sum, was named after its founders Calum, Terry and Donald.

“Devastating fire in the heart of a small community”

Highland councillor David Fraser said: “This has been a devastating fire in the heart of a small community.

“I want to offer my sincere sympathy to the family and the whole community.

“Thanks also go to the emergency services, the fire service and the police who attended at the scene.”

Fellow ward member and leader of Highland Council Margaret Davidson told the Inverness Courier: “I learned of the fire on Tuesday.

“I am so sad for his son [Ross] and his family in particular. It will be very hard for them.

“All of Dores is shocked and we are also thinking of the firefighters who do so much to save lives.

“We all have to come to terms with this now. So sad.”

A notice from the nearby Dores Inn, owned by Mr Glendinning’s daughter Tanya and son Ross, said the eatery would be closed for a number of days.

Community members rallied around the the Inn this week, offering condolences and support.

Sandy Macpherson wrote: “Sorry to read of your sad news. Sending my condolences to all the family.”

Carolyn Henderson said: “Very, very sorry for your loss. A big hug to Tanya as words just don’t cut it. Obviously anything we can do to help or support you please just ask.”

Willie Stewart added: “So sorry to hear about your loss, so tragic, thinking about family and friends at this sad time.”

Investigation launched

Investigating officers from the police and fire service said there were no further updates available but confirmed inquiries are ongoing.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a fire at a property in the Dores area near Inverness shortly after 10.30pm on Monday, May 3, 2021.

“The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service brought the fire under control. Due to the extensive structural damage and uncertainty of the building it has not been possible to gain access to the property.

“The single occupant of the property is currently unaccounted for. However, inquiries carried out so far indicate the occupant was within at the time of the fire. Their next of kin is being updated by officers.

“A joint investigation will be carried out with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to establish the full circumstances.”