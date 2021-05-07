LISTEN: The moment Kim Avis’s son reported him missing

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police in America have released the phone call made by Kim Avis’s teenage son to report him missing in America.

The call reveals that the Inverness market trader failed to return from swimming on a US beach.

Reuben Avis made the call to the emergency services after his father disappeared from the sands on Monastery Beach in Carmel, California in 2019.

The then 17-year-old can be heard describing the moments his father “went into the water… for a bit of a swim” and his concerns when it was “getting dark”.

The operator discusses the events on the seven-minute call asking if missing Kim Avis could have come out of the water at any point and if he was a professional swimmer – with Reuben stating his father had swam parts of Loch Ness in a charity event.

A guilty verdict

Earlier today Kim Avis was found guilty of 14 charges of sexual abuse and failing to appear in court after a two-week trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

He preyed on two girls and two women between 2006 and 2017, mainly in Inverness – including at his property called Wolves Den.

Avis was eventually caught 1,300 miles away in Colorado, where he was tracked down to low-cost motel after a police stake-out in July 2019.

Avis was brought back to Scotland and now faces a lengthy jail term when he is sentenced next month.