Investigation launched after prisoner dies in custody at Porterfield Prison in Inverness

An investigation is underway after a prisoner died in custody at Porterfield Prison in Inverness.

A fatal accident inquiry will be held into the death of father-of-one Gary Wallace.

The cause of death has not yet been revealed.

A funeral director’s notice said that he died “suddenly and unexpectedly”.

A statement issued by the Scottish Prison Service said: “Gary Wallace, 48, a prisoner from HMP Inverness has died on 19 April 2021. He was remanded in custody at Inverness Sheriff Court in 2021.

“Police Scotland have been advised and the matter reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

“A Fatal Accident Inquiry will be held in due course.”

An outpouring of tributes and fond memories has followed the man’s death.

Jill Young, who knew him in his younger days, paid her respects online.

She said: “Oh no. Sorry to hear this. Gary was my neighbour for many years in Angus Crescent. RIP Gary X”.

In the same online conversation, Mary McSorely wrote: “So sorry to read this. I used to babysit for all the boys many years ago in Blar Mhor Road. Gary was a lovely lad. RIP young man. Taken too soon.”

Another friend, Val Ann Frankle, said: “My 1st boyfriend and what a guy xx.”

Allison Kerr said: “Such a sad loss of a very dear friend, rest in peace Gary till we meet again xx”.

Mr Wallace’s defence solicitor Marc Dickson previously told Inverness Sheriff Court that his client had struggled with alcohol for most of his life, however, “when sober, he was always genuinely remorseful” for his behaviour.