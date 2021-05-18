Road closure planned for Inverness as work to expand Aldi supermarket continues

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Inverness road will be closed this week while the final phase of work to expand Aldi is carried out.

Dellness Road will be shut between its junctions with Woodgrove Drive and Inshes Retail Park from 6pm on Wednesday.

Aldi at the retail park closed in January to be expanded, and is expected to reopen on June 3. It will have a new lay-out and wider aisles.

An Aldi spokesman said: “We closed our Inshes Retail Park store at close of business on the 10th of January to carry out refurbishment works.

“When we reopen on June 3, the store will be in our new layout, which ensures more space for fresh, chilled and food-to-go ranges. It will be much brighter with simpler layouts and wider aisles. We will keep the community updated on developments.”

Highland Council confirmed the road closure will be in operation from 6pm on Wednesday and 5pm on Friday.

A diversion will be in place using Inshes Retail Park Road.