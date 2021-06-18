Investigation launched after woman, 27, found dead in Inverness

Police are investigating the sudden death of a woman found dead in a flat in Inverness.

Officers were called to Woodlands Court, in the town’s Inshes area, late last night.

A 27-year-old woman was found dead on arrival.

Her death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Forensics could be seen going in and out of the second-floor property this afternoon.

Neighbours said they did not know much about the tragedy, but had been surprised to see the police activity first thing this morning.

Local councillor Duncan MacPherson said his thoughts were with the woman’s loved ones.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the family and close friends of this woman at this very difficult time. Obviously, this will be a huge shock and desperately sad for friends and neighbours.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to a property on Woodlands Court, Inverness, at around 11.20pm on Thursday following reports of concern for a woman.

“A 27-year-old was found dead on arrival.

“This is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are continuing.”