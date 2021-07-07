Inverness Cafe 1 restaurant temporarily closed due to Covid

An Inverness restaurant has been forced to close temporarily after being contacted by track and trace.

Cafe 1 on Castle Street was instructed by health officials to shut down operations after cases of Covid-19 were identified.

The city-centre restaurant will remain closed until at least July 14.

Owners have been busy today contacting clients after announcing the news on social media.

They wrote: “Sorry to inform everyone but we have been contacted by track and trace and we have been informed that we will have to close, we are so sorry to disappoint anyone.

“We will be back open at the latest Wednesday 14th of July.”

The announcement comes just weeks after joyful customers were seen relishing in returning to Cafe 1 as Covid restrictions eased across the city.