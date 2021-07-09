Temporary road closures in Inverness city centre

Motorists are being advised of temporary road closures in Inverness for resurfacing works at a junction in the city centre.

Kenneth Street will be closed from its junction with Ardross Place to its junction with the Tomnahurich Street from 7pm on Sunday until 7am the next day.

At the same time Tomnahurich Street will be closed from its junction with Alexander Place to its junction with the A82 Dalnottar to Inverness trunk road.

The closure is in the interest of public safety during the resurfacing of the Kenneth Street and Tomnahurich Street junction.

Access will be maintained for pedestrians and alternative routes will be available for all traffic affected by the closure.