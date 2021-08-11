Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Body found on North Kessock beach believed to be missing woman Cassandra MacDonald

By Daniel Boal
August 11, 2021, 12:03 pm Updated: August 11, 2021, 12:27 pm
Missing woman Cassandra MacDonald
A body has been found in the search for missing Inverness woman Cassandra MacDonald.

Police were called to North Kessock beach at about 7.25pm last night following reports of the discovery.

Although the body has yet to be formally identified, the family of Ms MacDonald have been informed.

The 50-year-old had been reported missing early yesterday.

Sergeant Cameron Ross said: “Although formal identification is still to take place, she is believed to be 50-year-old Cassandra MacDonald who had been reported missing from her home in Inverness, and her family has been informed.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious, and a full report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal.”

