Body found on North Kessock beach believed to be missing woman Cassandra MacDonald

A body has been found in the search for missing Inverness woman Cassandra MacDonald.

Police were called to North Kessock beach at about 7.25pm last night following reports of the discovery.

Although the body has yet to be formally identified, the family of Ms MacDonald have been informed.

The 50-year-old had been reported missing early yesterday.

Sergeant Cameron Ross said: “Although formal identification is still to take place, she is believed to be 50-year-old Cassandra MacDonald who had been reported missing from her home in Inverness, and her family has been informed.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious, and a full report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal.”