Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / Inverness

Scottish band Texas announce Inverness show for summer 2022

By Ellie Milne
August 23, 2021, 8:00 am Updated: August 23, 2021, 8:57 am
Texas will perform in Inverness next summer
Texas will perform in Inverness next summer

Scottish band Texas will take to the stage in Inverness for the first time in five years during a special show next summer.

The band has announced it will perform hits from its latest album, Hi, in Bught Park in the Big Top on Sunday, July 3.

They will be performing a range of songs written during their 35 year career, including their debut single I Don’t Want a Lover.

Lead singer and guitarist Sharleen Spiteri said: “We’re on a ‘Hi’ to be heading back on the road next year, which includes a trip to the Big Top in Bught Park, Inverness. We can’t wait.

“Our fans in Inverness always give us such a lovely welcome – we performed to sell-out crowds in the city in 2013 and 2017. It’s definitely time to go back and perform some of our greatest hits, as well as tracks from our latest album, Hi.”

‘A fabulous night of live music’

Next year’s Texas gig is the first of several live shows being organised by LCC Live following the easing of restrictions, with further announcements still to come.

Claire Kidger, director of LCC Live said: “This announcement marks the return of live music, which has been much longed for, after a long absence. We’re absolutely delighted to be hosting Big Top – Under Canvas in Bught Park next July.

“Texas may be celebrating 35 years in music, but as one of Scotland’s most iconic bands, they continue to make great music, are simply amazing live, and we’re really looking forward to welcoming them back to Inverness as part of our series of Live in Inverness shows, taking place next year.

“We hope you can join us for a fabulous night of live music.”

Tickets for the show will go on sale from 9am on August 27 from Ticketline or from Cafferys Menswear in Eastgate Shopping Centre.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]