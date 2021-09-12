Man, 51, charged after bomb squad called to Inverness flat

A 51-year-old man is due to appear in court tomorrow after explosive substances were found at a flat in Inverness.

The bomb squad was drafted in after police sealed off a property in Anderson Court, in the Merkinch area of the city on Friday.

Residents were evacuated, while others were ordered to stay at the back of their homes amid fears chemicals may be involved.

The Army’s explosive ordnance disposal unit were seen searching the property throughout the weekend, but have now left.

Police have now confirmed a man has been charged and is expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court tomorrow.

Officers remain at the scene as investigations continue.

Emergency services were first called out on Friday, but took down the cordon early yesterday. However, at about 7.30pm last night Anderson Street, Nelson Street and Madras Street were closed off again as part of a “pre-planned” operation.

A police spokeswoman said: “Following a pre-planned operation at an address in Anderson Court, Inverness a 51-year-old man has been charged in relation to possession of explosive substances.

“He’s due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Monday, September 13.”

An Army spokesman said: “We can confirm an Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was called out to Inverness at the request of Police Scotland.”

Local councillor Bet McAllister, who is also deputy provost of Inverness, said it was an “extremely worrying” incident to hear about – particularly in a busy council estate.

“It’s the first (of its kind) I have had in my community,” she said. “It’s extremely worrying.

“For someone to have these substances in their house is very very concerning for the neighbours.

“I’m glad that the bomb disposal people were there, they were very quick and made it safe for the residents.”