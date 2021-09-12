Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Inverness

Man, 51, charged after bomb squad called to Inverness flat

By Michelle Henderson
September 12, 2021, 3:46 pm
Bomb disposal experts search a property on Anderson court in the Merkinch area of Inverness.
A 51-year-old man is due to appear in court tomorrow after explosive substances were found at a flat in Inverness.

The bomb squad was drafted in after police sealed off a property in Anderson Court, in the Merkinch area of the city on Friday.

Residents were evacuated, while others were ordered to stay at the back of their homes amid fears chemicals may be involved.

The Army’s explosive ordnance disposal unit were seen searching the property throughout the weekend, but have now left.

Police have now confirmed a man has been charged and is expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court tomorrow.

Officers remain at the scene as investigations continue.

Emergency services were first called out on Friday, but took down the cordon early yesterday. However, at about 7.30pm last night  Anderson Street, Nelson Street and Madras Street were closed off again as part of a “pre-planned” operation.

A police spokeswoman said: “Following a pre-planned operation at an address in Anderson Court, Inverness a 51-year-old man has been charged in relation to possession of explosive substances.

“He’s due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Monday, September 13.”

An Army spokesman said: “We can confirm an Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was called out to Inverness at the request of Police Scotland.”

Local councillor Bet McAllister, who is also deputy provost of Inverness, said it was an “extremely worrying” incident to hear about – particularly in a busy council estate.

“It’s the first (of its kind) I have had in my community,” she said. “It’s extremely worrying.

“For someone to have these substances in their house is very very concerning for the neighbours.

“I’m glad that the bomb disposal people were there, they were very quick and made it safe for the residents.”

 

 

 

