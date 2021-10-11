Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Western Isles youngsters secure first place at The Royal National Mod

By Michelle Henderson
October 11, 2021, 6:41 pm Updated: October 11, 2021, 7:49 pm

Young performers from Lewis are relishing in their achievements as they showcase their talents on the first day of in-person competitions at The Royal National Mod.

15-year-old Naomi Graham from Stornoway competed against three fellow competitors in the girls 13-15 solo singing contest before being crowned the overall winner.

Taking centre stage in front of a packed room of spectators at Eden Court, the fourth year student from the Nicolson Institute reduced her proud mum to tears before walking away with the coveted James C McPhee Memorial Medal.

The young performer also secured trophies for obtaining top marks for both her music and Gaelic, with a total score of 184.

‘I’m very pleased’

The 15-year-old, who is also a member of her school choir, admits she was nervous heading into the competition but was delighted by the outcome.

“I’m very pleased and very happy with it,” she said.

““I’ve taken part in The Mòd for as long as I can remember. I started when I was in Primary 1 so I’ve been doing it since I was tiny.

“I have been rehearsing for about two months but I think because of Covid it had added challenges.

“In terms of not really knowing how it was going to look compared to most years, that was a bit more daunting.”

Naomi also secured top marks for overall Gaelic and music.

She added: “I’m not a Gaelic speaker so I haven’t really been learning Gaelic that long. I learnt it in my younger years, but I haven’t really learnt it as much this year.

“I would encourage others to not let that be something that stops you.”

Her mum Julie McLeman, 37, said she was beyond proud of her daughter, especially considering the hard work she had put in.

She said: “We are absolutely delighted and so proud. She has worked really hard.

“She’s put so much work into it, it’s so lovely to see.”

Traditional solo singing

Fellow sixth year student Kirsty Nicolson also secured first place in the traditional solo singing competition for 16-18 year-olds, winning the Provost of Falkirk Medal.

Speaking from the banks of the River Ness, the 17-year-old from Point said she was delighted to be able to perform once again.

Kirsty Nicolson of the Nicolson Institute, secured the Provost of Falkirk Medal in this years traditional solo singing competition.

She said: “It’s a proud moment and it’s nice to get back performing and see faces you only seen at competition.

“The preparation was pretty tough going up until the last minute, I was singing in the toilets before going on.

“I sing at home and get taught by a lady from town, Annie Macleod, she’s a gold medalist. I’d like to keep it going. I’ve been competing in Fluent’s until now because there’s not been a Learner’s so it’s what we’ve been waiting for.”

Her mum, Christine, spoke of her daughter’s love and dedication for traditional singing.

“We are absolutely over the moon,” she said.

“We are just really proud of her and all her hard work has paid off.”

Mrs Nicolson added: “She works hard for this. She loves traditional singing and goes over and over a song until she gets it.”

The Royal National Mod competition commences

The girls’ achievements mark the culmination of the first day of live competitions being held as part of this year’s Mod.

Organisers took on a hybrid approach to the annual Gaelic festival, holding a series of in-person and online competitions and concerts.

James Graham, chief executive officer of An Comunn Gàidhealach, said: “Young Gaelic speakers hold an incredibly significant role in the future of our community, and today shines a light on their abilities and achievements, with a range of events to support, encourage and champion them.

“We have already had an action-packed few days so far and there are a whole host of wonderful events yet to come this week that we look forward to welcoming audiences to.”

