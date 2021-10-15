Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fine for soldier who locked ex in room and brandished scissors

By Jenni Gee
October 15, 2021, 11:45 am
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Soldier Robin Nicol fined after he assaulted his ex Picture shows; Robin Nicol. Inverness Sheriff Court. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 14/10/2021

A soldier who locked his former fiancée in a bedroom and assaulted her has been fined – but may still face the Army’s own discipline.

Robin Nicol, 20, knocked on the woman’s door on January 21 of this year and then ran into her home and up to her bedroom, Inverness Sheriff Court heard yesterday.

After she followed him in, he locked the bedroom door.

He then grabbed a pair of scissors from the dressing table and brandished them at his ex, fiscal depute Ruaridh Allison told the court.

Mr Allison said Nicol, a serving soldier with the Royal Regiment of Scotland, was “acting in an extremely agitated manner”.

The physical struggle between the pair only came to an end when others at the address were able to gain access to the room and remove the scissors from him.

‘Promising young soldier’

But defence solicitor Willie Young told the court his client, who was described by an army superior as a “highly motivated, disciplined and promising young soldier” claimed he had only taken hold of the scissors after the woman picked them up.

“She had originally been brandishing the scissors and he disarmed her,” Mr Young said.

Nicol, a private, was arrested at Fort George Barracks later that night and subsequently released, after which he committed a further offence.

He breached a bail condition not to approach or contact the woman when he spotted her in the street on March 4 and called out to attract her attention.

Mr Young told the court that the pair, who had previously been engaged, was in a “turbulent relationship” for nine months before the incident.

He said: “He accepts he did not behave in an appropriate or mature fashion.”

The court also heard how the charges now pose a threat Nicol’s long-held dream of a continuing army career.

Mr Young said: “His conduct has put his livelihood in serious jeopardy.

“He is likely to be disciplined internally, he has an exemplary record with the army as matters stand.”

Sheriff Aitken handed down fines of £500 in respect of the assault charge and £340 for the bail breach.

