Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Inverness

Duet are latest to take home trophy at the Royal National Mod in Inverness

By Lauren Robertson
October 15, 2021, 2:57 pm Updated: October 15, 2021, 3:39 pm

Two women who just wanted the “enjoyment of singing” to an audience again have won the duet competition at the Royal National Mod.

Six duos from across the country performed a song of their choice in front of two judges and an audience.

Held in Eden Court’s MacLean Room, the competition felt more intimate than many of the others throughout the week.

As with the others though, each duet was scored out of 100 for Gaelic and music.

Once all duets had performed, the judges told the room their decision hadn’t been easy and that each had successfully portrayed the intentions of their chosen Bard.

Ultimately however, the winning duo were selected not only because they scored higher than the others, but because “the emotion in the room was electric” during their performance.

The winners

Rhona Morrison and Emma Deans, both of the Cumbernauld Gaelic choir were this year’s winners, scoring 190 out of a possible 200.

The pair were “shocked, surprised and delighted” to have won the trophy.

Ms Morrison, 51, said: “We just wanted to sing a nice song that an audience would enjoy.

“Obviously when you start practising you want to do a bit better than that so we did put a lot of work in to get it perfect.”

Like other winners at this year’s Mod, they simply wanted to enjoy being back singing together, the trophy was just an added bonus.

Ms Deans, 41, explained: “I think for us it was going back to the enjoyment of singing. We chose a song that we enjoy singing and that the audience would enjoy.

“It wasn’t necessarily about winning, it was about appreciating that the Mod is on and that there’s some type of competition.”

Duet winners Emma Deans and Rhona Morrison, both members of the Cumbernauld Choir. Picture by Sandy McCook.

“It’s the Mod family”

For most, the Mod signifies a return to live music and performance.

Ms Morrison said the initial nerves didn’t last too long into the performance: “It’s been so long that I hadn’t really thought about what it was going to be like.

“I thought I was going to be really nervous but it was such a nice room and a nice audience that it felt absolutely lovely.”

The Mod ‘family’ has been frequently referred to over the last week, with competitors showing just how much they enjoy the friendly, community feel to the festival.

Ms Deans said: “You know most of the people you’re singing to. It’s the same people that come every year and compete, it’s the Mod family we all talk about.

“When you’re stood up there you’re just thinking that it’s great to be back.”

Singing together for years

When deciding which song to perform at Friday’s competition, the duo were aware of the risks that surrounded competing during a pandemic.

Ms Morrison said: “We didn’t want to pressure ourselves to learn something new because it’s so difficult to get together and learn things.

“We thought we’d just sing a song we know and enjoy doing together.”

Though this is the pair’s first duet at a national competition, they have been singing and performing together for many years.

They first met through the Stirling Junior Choir.

Ms Deans said: “We sing in a quartet together and we sing in choirs together. We’ve been singing together in some shape or form for many years.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]