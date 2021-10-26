Archaeological dig gets underway at Culloden Battlefield

Archaeologists have begun breaking new ground at Culloden Battlefield to help shed further light on the historic battle.

Researchers from the National Trust for Scotland, custodians of the site, commissioned the ground-breaking project to explore never before searched areas of the inverness-based moorland.

Excavations are currently underway on a small number of sites which lie nearby to the access road to the attraction’s busy visitors centre.

The spot is close to where the left wing of the second line of government troops lined up on that fateful day of 16 April 1746.

Conservationists hope the dig will garner fresh artefacts from the fatal battle from the depths of the lands topsoil.

Raoul Curtis Machin, operations manager at Culloden Battlefield and Visitor Centre, hopes the archaeological dig will “explain the events” of the 275-year-old battle.

“The team are really excited about the dig,” he said.

“They are passionate about the history of Culloden Battlefield and are always learning new things about this amazing site which we can then share with the public who care so deeply about this important place.

“We are at a fascinating stage where the fusion of archaeological and historical research will more accurately explain the events of 275-years-ago, giving us a greater insight into a place which the National Trust for Scotland is proud to play its part in protecting.

“We are very grateful to all our supporters and everyone who’s contributed to Culloden’s Fighting Fund for making this work possible.”

Battle of Culloden

Culloden was the last battle of the “Forty-five Rebellion” when Jacobites under Bonnie Prince Charlie were defeated by Government troops.

Around 1,500 Jacobite and 50 government soldiers died in the battle, which lasted just 40 minutes, and are buried on the site.

The short but bloody battle ended the Jacobite cause to restore a Stuart monarch to the throne.

Flags situated across Culloden Battlefield represent the front lines of both armies and show the scale of the battle, whilst the centre clan markers indicate the graves of the fallen men.

Ground-breaking archaeological dig

Researchers will be looking for artefacts within the topsoil such as buckles, buttons, lead musket and pistol shot, perhaps dropped by government troops or Jacobite shots that passed through or over the Redcoats in the front line.

The dig is one in a number of research projects conducted on the land in recent years.

Archaeological investigations with metal detecting and geophysical survey work have previously taken place in the “Field of the English”, with trial trenching around Old Leanach Cottage, both close to the position of the Government first line.

In addition to the charity’s latest dig, digital and drone photography will be used to produce 3D models of the Culloden monument and the clan gravestones along with other battlefield markers.

Members of the public will be invited to witness the charity’s work on the dig first hand during an open day at the site on Saturday.

The event will take place between 10am and 4pm.

Read more: