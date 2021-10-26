Nicola Sturgeon says no Covid restrictions planned in Scotland despite ‘fragile’ winter period ahead By Alasdair Clark October 26, 2021, 2:58 pm Updated: October 26, 2021, 3:56 pm Nicola Sturgeon. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags coronavirus health Nicola Sturgeon Politics Scottish Government Scottish Politics More from the Press and Journal News team News Flooding-hit residents speak out on climate issues close to home as road trip reaches Perth October 26, 2021 News Nicola Sturgeon to update Scots on Covid ahead of COP26 October 26, 2021 Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Why Peterhead fishermen are sick of unsolicited climate advice ahead of COP26 October 26, 2021 More from the Press and Journal Three cars involved in crash near roundabout in Inverness Mull shoppers complain after ‘months’ of empty shelves at local supermarket Flooding-hit residents speak out on climate issues close to home as road trip reaches Perth Drug testing scheme considered in bars and nightclubs after spate of drink spiking attacks ‘Worse than a penalty shootout’: Alan McRae reveals nerves of receiving OBE from Princess Anne Archaeological dig gets underway at Culloden Battlefield