Inverness man ‘lucky to be alive’ after scaling four-storey building in darkness – because he lost his key

A sheriff warned an Inverness man he is “lucky to be alive” after scaling a four-storey building in darkness and smashing a window – because he lost his key.

Peter MacAllister climbed up the building, which contained his temporary accommodation on Union Street in Inverness, and smashed a window to get inside.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard the 42-year-old had lost his key card to access the building, and so made the decision to climb to his room on Thursday night.

The court heard he smashed his way in but police were called and he was arrested.

MacAllister appeared from custody and admitted a charge of vandalism.

Sheriff Sara Matheson commented on hearing of MacAllister’s exploits: “It sounds like he is lucky to be alive.”

Defence solicitor Willie Young agreed, adding: “He is very fortunate nothing more serious happened to him.

“He went shopping and returned his shopping to his room before going out to meet a friend.

‘Last chance to stay out of trouble’

“He realised when he got back that he had lost his access key, he had no phone and could not raise the night warden. So he decided to climb up.”

Mr Young said his client, who admitted a long list of previous convictions, was on a drug treatment and testing order.

“Progress is being made and he is due for a review on December 17,” Mr Young told the sheriff.

Sheriff Matheson decided to defer sentence until then but warned MacAllister: “This is your last chance to stay out of trouble.”