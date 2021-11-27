Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Inverness man ‘lucky to be alive’ after scaling four-storey building in darkness – because he lost his key

By David Love
November 27, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: November 27, 2021, 10:56 am
Inverness Sheriff Court.

A sheriff warned an Inverness man he is “lucky to be alive” after scaling a four-storey building in darkness and smashing a window – because he lost his key.

Peter MacAllister climbed up the building, which contained his temporary accommodation on Union Street in Inverness, and smashed a window to get inside.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard the 42-year-old had lost his key card to access the building, and so made the decision to climb to his room on Thursday night.

The court heard he smashed his way in but police were called and he was arrested.

MacAllister appeared from custody and admitted a charge of vandalism.

Sheriff Sara Matheson commented on hearing of MacAllister’s exploits: “It sounds like he is lucky to be alive.”

Defence solicitor Willie Young agreed, adding: “He is very fortunate nothing more serious happened to him.

“He went shopping and returned his shopping to his room before going out to meet a friend.

‘Last chance to stay out of trouble’

“He realised when he got back that he had lost his access key, he had no phone and could not raise the night warden. So he decided to climb up.”

Mr Young said his client, who admitted a long list of previous convictions, was on a drug treatment and testing order.

“Progress is being made and he is due for a review on December 17,” Mr Young told the sheriff.

Sheriff Matheson decided to defer sentence until then but warned MacAllister: “This is your last chance to stay out of trouble.”

