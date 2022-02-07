400 new homes planned for Milton of Leys

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An ambitious new masterplan to build over 400 new homes in Milton of Leys has been submitted to the Highland Council.

The plan calls for more housing in the small community of Milton of Leys to the south of Inverness.

Along with 400 new homes, there will also be a new commercial property within the currently vacant 25.2-acre site.

Property group Park Lane has submitted a proposal of application notice (PAN) to Highland Council to build a new neighbourhood to attract a wide range of residents.

Also involved in the development is Highland Housing Alliance and site-owner Hazeldene.

The site borders the area of Milton of Leys and this new project would extend this area further if given the go-ahead.

To ensure the project’s sustainable credentials, the masterplan outlines how the constructions teams will incorporate the existing trees and plant life into the scheme.

‘Acute need for more affordable housing options’

The development will also have green space with the details to be refined following a public consultation later this year.

Brian Clarke, joint managing director at Park Lane, said: “Building on the success and popularity of new housing developments in Milton of Leys over the last five years our masterplan has been shaped to complement this and designed as an extension of the community.

“Now that the PAN has been submitted, we look forward to engaging with the local community to seek their thoughts and consider these as we shape the final design, should it get the go-ahead from Highland Council.”

Gail Matheson, chief executive at HHA, said: “The Highland-wide Local Development Plan identifies that there is an acute need for more affordable housing options.

“Our vision will help to address this, alongside providing private, mid-market and low-cost home tenure and ownership options.

“We are hopeful that the Highland Council and local residents alike can see the wealth of economic and community benefits an additional 400 homes will bring to the area as we collectively look to future-proof the Highland’s economy and housing supply.”