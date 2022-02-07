400 new homes planned for Milton of Leys

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
400 new homes planned for Milton of Leys

By Ross Hempseed
February 7, 2022, 11:57 am Updated: February 7, 2022, 12:31 pm
housing development
A new housing development has been proposed to Highland Council.

An ambitious new masterplan to build over 400 new homes in Milton of Leys has been submitted to the Highland Council.

The plan calls for more housing in the small community of Milton of Leys to the south of Inverness.

Along with 400 new homes, there will also be a new commercial property within the currently vacant 25.2-acre site.

Property group Park Lane has submitted a proposal of application notice (PAN) to Highland Council to build a new neighbourhood to attract a wide range of residents.

Also involved in the development is Highland Housing Alliance and site-owner Hazeldene.

The site borders the area of Milton of Leys and this new project would extend this area further if given the go-ahead.

To ensure the project’s sustainable credentials, the masterplan outlines how the constructions teams will incorporate the existing trees and plant life into the scheme.

‘Acute need for more affordable housing options’

The development will also have green space with the details to be refined following a public consultation later this year.

Brian Clarke, joint managing director at Park Lane, said: “Building on the success and popularity of new housing developments in Milton of Leys over the last five years our masterplan has been shaped to complement this and designed as an extension of the community.

“Now that the PAN has been submitted, we look forward to engaging with the local community to seek their thoughts and consider these as we shape the final design, should it get the go-ahead from Highland Council.”

Gail Matheson, chief executive at HHA, said: “The Highland-wide Local Development Plan identifies that there is an acute need for more affordable housing options.

“Our vision will help to address this, alongside providing private, mid-market and low-cost home tenure and ownership options.

“We are hopeful that the Highland Council and local residents alike can see the wealth of economic and community benefits an additional 400 homes will bring to the area as we collectively look to future-proof the Highland’s economy and housing supply.”

