Inverness play parks to get £44,000 worth of funding

Nearly £44,000 worth of funding has been allocated to help rebuild and improve several play parks across Inverness.

Members of the Highland Council’s Inverness Area Committee today decided that Covid-19 funding would be reallocated to repair play parks that have been neglected since the pandemic began.

At the height of the pandemic, councillors urged parents in Inverness to avoid taking their children to play parks to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

A similar motion was brought forward in November 2020, which would have used unspent Covid resilience money to fix rundown play parks in Inverness.

This motion was dismissed by councillors citing more pressing issues to address in the middle of the pandemic.

A total of five wards in Inverness will receive a share of nearly £44,000 worth of funding.

• Inverness West (Ward 13) – £9,075

• Inverness Central (Ward 14) – £10,000

• Inverness Ness-side (Ward 15) – £10,345

• Inverness Millburn (Ward 16) – £12,950

• Inverness South (Ward 19) – £1,411

£44,000 for play parks in Inverness

In addition to the council wards, Millburn Academy is being considered for funding to create a multipurpose area in the school’s library.

The project would transform the library area into an art gallery and performance space combined with a café/restaurant. The project would cost an estimated £15,000 to complete.

Funding worth £70,000 from the Placed Based Investment Fund for Inverness West was also reallocated.

The funds will now go towards helping improve residential paths in the city with £36,000 for play areas and £34,000 for path improvements approved.

Provost of Inverness, Helen Carmichael, said: “Last month Highland Council agreed that local councillors would decide how to use unspent Covid-19 funds on projects at Area level to assist children and adults within deprived areas during the recovery.

“Local members know their wards best and I am delighted that we have agreed their recommendations today that will benefit our communities.”