Inverness play parks to get £44,000 worth of funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Inverness

Inverness play parks to get £44,000 worth of funding

By Ross Hempseed
February 17, 2022, 5:01 pm Updated: February 17, 2022, 8:30 pm
Play parks in Inverness are due to be improved. Photo: DCT Media
Play parks in Inverness are due to be improved. Photo: DCT Media

Nearly £44,000 worth of funding has been allocated to help rebuild and improve several play parks across Inverness.

Members of the Highland Council’s Inverness Area Committee today decided that Covid-19 funding would be reallocated to repair play parks that have been neglected since the pandemic began.

At the height of the pandemic, councillors urged parents in Inverness to avoid taking their children to play parks to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

A similar motion was brought forward in November 2020, which would have used unspent Covid resilience money to fix rundown play parks in Inverness.

This motion was dismissed by councillors citing more pressing issues to address in the middle of the pandemic.

A total of five wards in Inverness will receive a share of nearly £44,000 worth of funding.

• Inverness West (Ward 13) – £9,075
• Inverness Central (Ward 14) – £10,000
• Inverness Ness-side (Ward 15) – £10,345
• Inverness Millburn (Ward 16) – £12,950
• Inverness South (Ward 19) – £1,411

£44,000 for play parks in Inverness

In addition to the council wards, Millburn Academy is being considered for funding to create a multipurpose area in the school’s library.

The project would transform the library area into an art gallery and performance space combined with a café/restaurant. The project would cost an estimated £15,000 to complete.

Funding worth £70,000 from the Placed Based Investment Fund for Inverness West was also reallocated.

The funds will now go towards helping improve residential paths in the city with £36,000 for play areas and £34,000 for path improvements approved.

Provost of Inverness, Helen Carmichael, said: “Last month Highland Council agreed that local councillors would decide how to use unspent Covid-19 funds on projects at Area level to assist children and adults within deprived areas during the recovery.

“Local members know their wards best and I am delighted that we have agreed their recommendations today that will benefit our communities.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal