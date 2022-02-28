‘These people have nothing’ Inverness Polish community overwhelmed with donations for Ukraine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Polish community in Inverness has set up a collection point for urgently needed items for Ukrainian refugees.

Organising a collection for mattresses, clothes, shoes and personal hygiene items, the group say items will be transported to Aberdeen before going to the Polish border.

Volunteer Aldona Fryc-Danielewska said: “We are desperately trying to help people who have been made homeless and are refugees to Poland.

‘These people have nothing’

“We want to be able to provide as much as we can. These people have nothing.”

Ms Fryc-Danielewska explains that her own family, who already foster seven children have taken in refugees.

‘Everyone’s been taken by surprise by this war’

She said: “My family has taken in 14 more people. So that means they are now providing an extra 21 beds.

“We need urgent help for them. There’s still no support in Poland for private people who host Ukrainian refugees.

“Everyone’s been taken by surprise by this war.”

She continued: “We are collecting mattresses, mats and bedding. We need clothes and shoes in all ages and sizes.

“We need personal hygiene things, such as nappies, period products and items that people will need in this emergency.”

More than 100 people have already come forward to help, but she urged others to also get involved – including businesses in the Highlands.

‘We need your help’

“Tens of thousands of people are escaping Ukraine and we need your help.”

“Are there any transport companies from Inverness and surrounding areas that could bring the collected donations to Poland?

Can you help with storage or with transport?

“At the moment we are going to take it to Aberdeen, but we want to hear if there is a local company willing to help.”

Elwira Sawczuk, one of the owners of The Touch of Poland shop on Tomnahurich Street said: “Today, on the first day, we are in a great shock – so many good people have brought donations for refugees from Ukraine.

“No words to express our gratitude especially because in Poland we come from the east.

“Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts.”

She continued: “We definitely need a warehouse to store all the donations because there is no more space in the shop.

“If you can help us, we will be very grateful. Please contact us at the shop.”

To help the group, visit the Polish Support Group Inverness on Facebook.

To support the family who have taken in refugees Ms Fryc-Danielewska has set up a gofundme page that she hopes will be approved by the fundraising site later today.