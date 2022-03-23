Young Highland designer hopes new charity logo will tackle ‘stigma’ around counselling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Young Highland designer hopes new charity logo will tackle ‘stigma’ around counselling

By James Masson
March 23, 2022, 4:10 pm
Emily Clark pictured with the winning logo design
An aspiring designer will soon see her work on the branding for a Highland charity – and hopes it will encourage people to reach out for help.

Emily Clark, a visual communication student at Inverness College UHI, has created the new logo for Counselling Highlands.

The charity approached the college for help to come up with a new eye-catching logo and corporate identify in an attempt to raise awareness of its services

Board members, counsellors and volunteers then voted on their preferred design, with 19-year-old Miss Clark’s selected as the winner.

Her logo depicts the idea of a relationship being about personal growth.

Emily Clark’s logo will be used for Counselling Highland’s branding. Supplied by Inverness College UHI.

‘Stigma’ around counselling must be broken down

Miss Clark, from Dingwall, said: “Working on a live brief like this is hugely beneficial as you get to work directly with the client and hear their feedback.

“It’s been an amazing opportunity to learn and develop.  It was such an interesting and exciting project to be involved in, and to have my designs used in real life is just an honour. I’m really proud to have my logo chosen.

“Receiving counselling is an important issue that has a lot of stigma attached to it. The stigma of receiving counselling needs broken down.”

Counselling Highland is part of a national network of counselling services under the umbrella of Relationship Scotland.

Manager Sarah Speakman said: “We find people come to us in crisis, but we want to people to come to us before that. Talking about your relationships and developing your relationships is healthy.

“People still approach relationship counselling as if it’s something to be ashamed about and we need to change that as there’s so much value in seeking relationship support.

“It was an absolute privilege to work with the HND Visual Communication students. The whole process was really thought-provoking and inspiring for us. The students were so interested, thoughtful in their approach and produced an incredible standard of work. It was so hard to pick a winner, but we loved Emily’s concept and it’s inspired lots of new ideas.”

