‘Frightening incident’ as man approached children in Inverness, say police

By Louise Glen
April 14, 2022, 4:08 pm Updated: April 14, 2022, 5:24 pm
Police are appeal for witnesses. Picture by Shutterstock.
Police are hunting for a man reported to be approaching children in the Dalneigh area of Inverness this week.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who saw the man – who has a distinctive scar on his face – in the area at about 4pm on Monday.

Anyone with dashcam footage who was in the area at the time is also urged to come forward.

Man had a scar on his face

The man is described as in his 40s, with grey and blonde hair, of slim build with a scar on his face. He was wearing a black jacket.

Detective Sergeant Gareth Ford, from the public protection unit, said: “This has been a frightening incident for the children involved and our inquiries are progressing.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who thinks they saw this man in the area on Monday afternoon or who has dash cam or CCTV footage from the area.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 2259 of April 11 2022.

