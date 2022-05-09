Man due in court after reports of vehicle striking pedestrian in Inverness By Ross Hempseed May 9, 2022, 1:24 pm Updated: May 9, 2022, 1:45 pm Inverness Justice Centre. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man is due in court following an incident in Inverness on Friday, May 6. Police have confirmed a 48-year-old man will appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on May 9. The man was apprehended by police after a vehicle struck a pedestrian on Kintail Court in the Hilton area of the city. Nobody was seriously injured in the incident. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Man in court accused of attempting to murder two people in Inverness Man due in court following £120,000 drugs seizure in Aberdeen Weekend court roll – Murder trial and food boss on cocaine charge Three men for court after more than £20,000 of drugs seized in Aberdeen