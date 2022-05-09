Man due in court after reports of vehicle striking pedestrian in Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man is due in court following an incident in Inverness on Friday, May 6.

Police have confirmed a 48-year-old man will appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on May 9.

The man was apprehended by police after a vehicle struck a pedestrian on Kintail Court in the Hilton area of the city.

Nobody was seriously injured in the incident.