Raigmore Hospital wants visitors to leave the car at home to reduce parking pressure

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raigmore Hospital is asking drivers to think about “cutting the car miles” to reduce pressure on parking at the Inverness hospital.

NHS Highland has installed signs asking drivers to switch from their car to walking, cycling, lift-sharing or using public transport.

The signs ask drivers to “cut the car miles” and point out benefits including reduced parking stress, helping the NHS by leaving a space for others and to reach zero carbon targets.

‘Stressful parking’ at Raigmore

Head of facilities for NHS Highland David Mackay said: “We know that parking at Raigmore Hospital can be stressful for patients, visitors and our staff.

“Although the car park has been expanded, and our new management measures involving a barrier system will help separate staff and patient parking, the car park is still often full.

“Room to expand is severely limited so we have to reduce the numbers of cars coming in. The new signage is asking drivers to consider swapping to active and sustainable transport such as walking, cycling and public transport.

“We recognise that many will still need to travel by car but we’re asking people to try swapping if they possibly can, especially if they’re just driving a mile or two across Inverness or if they are handy for a bus stop. If drivers left the car at home even one day a week, or for their next appointment, that would be a huge help.”

Senior public health specialist at NHS Highland, Dan Jenkins, added: “Being more active for everyday journeys is a great way to support your physical and mental health, which in turn reduces pressure on the NHS.

“Fewer cars make our communities and the hospital safer and cleaner and more attractive.

“We, as an organisation, must also play our part in tackling climate breakdown, which is a huge health crisis as well.”