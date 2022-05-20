Raigmore Hospital wants visitors to leave the car at home to reduce parking pressure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Raigmore Hospital wants visitors to leave the car at home to reduce parking pressure

By Chris Cromar
May 20, 2022, 11:59 am Updated: May 20, 2022, 2:42 pm
Raigmore Hospital, Inverness.
Raigmore Hospital, Inverness.

Raigmore Hospital is asking drivers to think about “cutting the car miles” to reduce pressure on parking at the Inverness hospital.

NHS Highland has installed signs asking drivers to switch from their car to walking, cycling, lift-sharing or using public transport.

The signs ask drivers to “cut the car miles” and point out benefits including reduced parking stress, helping the NHS by leaving a space for others and to reach zero carbon targets.

‘Stressful parking’ at Raigmore

Head of facilities for NHS Highland David Mackay said: “We know that parking at Raigmore Hospital can be stressful for patients, visitors and our staff.

“Although the car park has been expanded, and our new management measures involving a barrier system will help separate staff and patient parking, the car park is still often full.

“Room to expand is severely limited so we have to reduce the numbers of cars coming in. The new signage is asking drivers to consider swapping to active and sustainable transport such as walking, cycling and public transport.

The entrance to Raigmore Hospitall
Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook.

“We recognise that many will still need to travel by car but we’re asking people to try swapping if they possibly can, especially if they’re just driving a mile or two across Inverness or if they are handy for a bus stop. If drivers left the car at home even one day a week, or for their next appointment, that would be a huge help.”

Senior public health specialist at NHS Highland, Dan Jenkins, added: “Being more active for everyday journeys is a great way to support your physical and mental health, which in turn reduces pressure on the NHS.

“Fewer cars make our communities and the hospital safer and cleaner and more attractive.

“We, as an organisation, must also play our part in tackling climate breakdown, which is a huge health crisis as well.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal