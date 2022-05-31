‘Serious frustration’: Parents and community’s fears about scaled-back Culloden Academy extension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Serious frustration’: Parents and community’s fears about scaled-back Culloden Academy extension

By Louise Glen
May 31, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 31, 2022, 11:25 am
historic culloden academy
Culloden Academy. Pictured by Sandy McCook.

Serious concerns are being raised about a £19.2 million Highland high school extension project.

Culloden Academy parent council and Culloden Community Council are calling into question the future of the project after it is claimed key components of the project have been cancelled without any consultation, and that phase one is already running far behind schedule.

Expressing “serious frustration”, the two bodies are asking for a review of the progress in the Culloden Academy extension and refurbishment plans.

In a letter sent to Highland Council’s chief executive Donna Manson, Culloden Community Council chairwoman Catherine Bunn asked for an explanation of why key components of the refurbishment of existing facilities have been dropped, without any consultation with the stakeholder group.

Concerns include promised refurbishments to three existing changing rooms being cancelled and worries a planned new sports pitch may now not go ahead, despite a planning application being submitted this month.

Highland Council says a range of local and international factors are currently affecting construction projects.

‘We were told work would take longer’

Mrs Bunn said: “The last Culloden Academy Stakeholder Meeting was held on January 18. During the presentation, we were shown a diagram of what the phase one extension would look like.

“We were told the work on the main school extension would take longer as it is linked in with the road junction, but the other work around the phase one extension would be going ahead as quickly as possible, such as the modular classrooms, sports facilities, refurbishments etc.

“We had already been told in October 2021 that the synthetic playing field would be ready by this August and were assured on multiple occasions that everything was on schedule.”

Culloden Academy.

However on May 12, after an email update, parents and the community council demanded a tour of the school to look at progress.

Mrs Bunn continued: “Worryingly, we were also shown areas of the school that the Highland Council have decided no longer needs investment and quite frankly we are appalled that the teachers are expected to provide an educational experience in this setting, let alone ask students to learn.

“It is an absolute disgrace and it is a redaction of the previous agreements for the Culloden Academy expansion plans that parents and the community simply will not accept.”

The issues the parents and community council would like to have addressed:

  1. Refurbishment work may not take place on three current changing rooms. The letter states: “They are disgusting and the only reason the school hasn’t raised concerns previously is because they were on the renovation schedule. This needs to be reinstated.”
  2. Fire evacuation points at still to be built basketball courts. Parents say there is currently a fire safety risk at the school with access to the fire muster point only possible via a steep muddy bank, which leads onto a playing field. “We expect to see this facility reinstated into the expansion plans.”
  3. Synthetic sports pitch. Due to be completed by August 2022, the group has now “been informed it may not happen at all”.

Referring in part to pupils who play for Scotland’s national basketball team, the letter continued: “We might have Olympic sporting stars of the future in our school, but without the opportunity to try out a multitude of sports at school level, young people may never realise their sporting potential.

“It’s atrocious that the council thinks the current Culloden facilities are good enough for school sports.

“There is progress being made in some areas within the school and we acknowledge the investment in this.

“A £19.2 million budget has been allocated to this project but at the speed the council is moving, that funding will clearly have to increase to cope with whatever inflation has taken place.”

Frustration shared

Inverness South councillor Duncan Macpherson said: “I share the frustration and deep concerns of the Culloden Academy parent council.

“So much of the focus of Highland Council this calendar year has been spent on the local government elections for the 21 council wards, often at the expense of important community projects.”

“As with all building projects, unnecessary and lengthy delays always equates to huge increased costs to taxpayers for the original agreed project.”

He added: “As soon as the full council meets again on June 9, I will be publicly pressing the chief executive for the best outcomes for Culloden Academy pupils, teachers and parents and the communities that this 40-year-old school deserves.”

Highland councillor Duncan Macpherson. Picture by Sandy McCook.

A Highland Council spokeswoman said “a range of local, national and international factors” are currently affecting all construction projects.

She said: “We continue to work closely with colleagues in the Scottish Futures Trust to monitor the current construction situation and discuss this and other current projects.

“Earlier this year, the council held two virtual public events to view and comment on the proposals for the first phase of the extension and refurbishment programme along with the overall design masterplan for Culloden Academy.

“There is an upcoming opportunity for the community to engage with us on this development as further events are planned for June.

“These events will be open to all members of the community.

“If you wish to attend, please contact CLestates@highland.gov.uk to request a link and documents from the events will be uploaded onto the council’s website.”

