Home News Inverness

Inverness hosts first day of Commonwealth Games baton relay in Scotland

By Lottie Hood
June 19, 2022, 4:08 pm Updated: June 19, 2022, 4:27 pm
Inverness hosts the first day of the Queen's Baton Relay 2022 in Scotland. Supplied by Team Scotland.
After travelling over 250 days, the Queen’s Baton arrived in Inverness to mark the start of Scotland’s five-day stint with the Commonwealth Games symbol.

On Saturday, the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay started its journey through Scotland from the Highland capital.

Reaching the 69th destination out of the 72 Commonwealth nations it will travel through, it will be carried throughout Scotland for five days this week.

The esteemed baton bearers making the journey will include current and legacy athletes.

Team Scotland’s official mascot Clyde carrying the Baton over Loch Ness. Supplied by Team Scotland.

Many schools, clubs and events will be visited along the way through Inverness, Arran, Glasgow, Bo’ness, Edinburgh, the Borders and Dumfries.

What is the Queen’s Baton Relay?

Since its first appearance at the Cardiff 1958 Commonwealth Games, the Queen’s Baton Relay has remained a tradition for the international event.

Carrying a message from Her Majesty, the 16th official Queen’s Baton Relay began on October 7 last year and will cover nearly 90,000 miles by the end of its journey.

Travelling through Europe, Africa, Asia, Oceania, the Caribbean and the Americas, the finale will be marked by a final stretch of its journey across this year’s host nation, England, for 25 days.

Completing its travels at the opening ceremony in Birmingham on July 28, the Queen’s message to the Commonwealth will then be removed from the baton and read aloud to mark the official start of the games.

An ‘exciting moment’ for Inverness

Starting with an official delivery from the Royal Mail to Commonwealth Games Scotland chairman, Paul Bush, the journey was kicked off  on Saturday on the banks of the River Ness.

Mr Bush said it was “fantastic” to have the Baton arrive in Scotland.

He added: “Its arrival signifies an exciting moment in the lead up to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, and I’m really looking forward to the various visits and activities during its time here.”

Local heroes of Inverness Squash and Tennis Club, led by Team Scotland squash star Greg Lobban, then took centre stage.

Returning to his home patch, Mr Lobban – who was recently selected for his third Commonwealth Games – recalled his many childhood days spent on the Inverness courts.

The baton was then carried by Team Scotland’s official mascot Clyde over Loch Ness before making its way to the Isle of Arran for day two on Sunday.

With Birmingham 2022 being the first carbon-neutral Commonwealth Games, the trip to the Highlands was finished with a visit to the tree nurseries of Dundreggan and Trees for Life.

On Sunday, the Baton will visit the Isle of Arran for a festival of sport for day two. Follow Team Scotland and Birmingham 2022 social media channels for updates throughout the day.

