Community urged to have their say about reducing speed limit outside Inverness primary school

Locals are being urged to have their say about creating a 20mph zone on roads around an Inverness school.

The temporary speed restriction at Milton of Leys Primary would come into force at the beginning and end of the school day and, if approved, would be applied to sections of Milton of Leys Road and Balvonie Braes.

Concerns have previously been raised about road safety surrounding the school, with local councillor Ken Gowans lobbying for the change following discussions with parents.

He said: “The introduction of this traffic calming feature will help to reduce vehicle speeds at the school gate when children are making their way to and from school.

“I would encourage community members to engage with the council in the process if they would like their feedback to be considered by the road safety team during this period of consultation.”

It is not yet known when the new speed limits could be implemented.

Safer routes to school

This proposal is part of Highland Council’s safer routes to schools project which aims to “improve child safety and save lives”.

Chief Inspector Judy Hill said police will be on hand to ensure the new limits are abided by if they are to be imposed.

“Police Scotland is committed to improving safety on the roads across the Highlands,” she said.

“We continue to work closely with the local authority on all matters of road safety and officers routinely carry out speed checks to enforce speed limits.

“We welcome any plans which aim to improve road safety on our roads and we will continue to carry out enforcement action when needed.”

Those living in the area can access documents detailing the proposal on the Highland Council website or by e-mailing road.safety@highland.gov.uk