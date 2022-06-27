Community urged to have their say about reducing speed limit outside Inverness primary school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Community urged to have their say about reducing speed limit outside Inverness primary school

By Lauren Robertson
June 27, 2022, 12:38 pm Updated: June 27, 2022, 12:59 pm
Milton of Leys Primary School, Inverness.
Milton of Leys Primary School, Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Locals are being urged to have their say about creating a 20mph zone on roads around an Inverness school.

The temporary speed restriction at Milton of Leys Primary would come into force at the beginning and end of the school day and, if approved, would be applied to sections of Milton of Leys Road and Balvonie Braes.

Concerns have previously been raised about road safety surrounding the school, with local councillor Ken Gowans lobbying for the change following discussions with parents.

He said: “The introduction of this traffic calming feature will help to reduce vehicle speeds at the school gate when children are making their way to and from school.

“I would encourage community members to engage with the council in the process if they would like their feedback to be considered by the road safety team during this period of consultation.”

It is not yet known when the new speed limits could be implemented.

Councillor Ken Gowans backed the proposal.
Councillor Ken Gowans backed the proposal. Picture by Sandy McCook/DCT Media.

Safer routes to school

This proposal is part of Highland Council’s safer routes to schools project which aims to “improve child safety and save lives”.

Chief Inspector Judy Hill said police will be on hand to ensure the new limits are abided by if they are to be imposed.

“Police Scotland is committed to improving safety on the roads across the Highlands,” she said.

“We continue to work closely with the local authority on all matters of road safety and officers routinely carry out speed checks to enforce speed limits.

“We welcome any plans which aim to improve road safety on our roads and we will continue to carry out enforcement action when needed.”

Those living in the area can access documents detailing the proposal on the Highland Council website or by e-mailing road.safety@highland.gov.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]