Home News Inverness

Council names engineering firm that will lead £72,000 Bught Park project

By Louise Glen
July 5, 2022, 3:43 pm Updated: July 5, 2022, 3:57 pm
Bught Park in Inverness.
Bught Park in Inverness.

A £7.1million upgrade at Bught Park in Inverness has taken another step forward.

Highland Council today announced Inverness-based engineering firm Fairhurst lead part of the project and deliver a new pavilion and improvements to the existing grandstand.

The B-listed wooden grandstand, which once played host to rock-legend Bryan Adams on his only Scottish date in July 2016, is set for a makeover.

Engineers are also being asked to help deliver a new pavilion for the historic park.

The contract was worth £72,000.

Money for the project is coming from the UK Government’s levelling up fund to “drive the environmental, cultural and economic regeneration” of the city.

An interactive museum of shinty and ground source heating are also part of the project.

Race For Life at the Bught Park, Inverness.

Work at Bught Park will be in tandem of a further project at the Northern Meeting Park – which is also on the banks of the River Ness.

Fairhurst, based at Beechwood Business Park, was selected from seven companies who tendered for the work. It is understood Fairhurst will also be given the work for the project at the Northern Meeting Park, as outlined in the council’s tender documents.

Works completed by end of 2024

While it tendered for civil engineers, Highland Council will carry out the lead consultant and principal designer role itself.

A council spokeswoman said the project was being led by High Life Highland. 

Fairhurst has been contracted to organise and report on ground investigation trial pits for foundation designs and surface water percolation tests.

It is to design and provide a specification of all hardstandings, as well as provide a transport planning report to accompany the planning application.

It has also to carry out a site inspection, and attend meetings as required.

Works are due to be completed by the end of 2024.

Bught Park is the largest park in the city of Inverness.

The park is situated on land that was formerly the Bught House estate.

The capacity of the stadium is 5,000.

 

[[title]]